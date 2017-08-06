Christie: “Special counsels, at times, have felt the need to produce something in return for their appointment” https://t.co/1cy5yXY0aB
— CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2017
On Sunday morning, Chris Christie took a break from yelling at baseball fans to once again swallow the meatloaf for Team Trump. In doing so, Christie appeared on CNN’s State of the Union while attempting to convince Jake Tapper that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent grand jury impanelment in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation is no big deal.
In the above clip, Christie responded to Tapper’s question about whether it’s “fair game” for Mueller to follow the Trump campaign’s money trail while investigating possible campaign collusion with the Kremlin. In response, the much-maligned New Jersey governor suggested that Mueller could feel pressured to “produce” results to justify his position as special counsel:
“This is part of the problem with the special counsel … Special counsels, at times, historically, have felt the need to produce something in return for their appointment … in the end, though, Bob Mueller is a good man … and I trust that he’ll be very careful and not go on a fishing expedition … so far, there’s absolutely no evidence of any collusion at all between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”
I dunno, Ken Starr didn’t produce shit.
I doubt anyone will see this but FYI it’s a great day for Uproxx – TheBroken(M)Sol has been banned.
Thank fuck. Guy was devolving into the same incoherent gibberish we expect from zerg.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••►!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
❥———————————————————-━━━❥