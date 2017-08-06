Chris Christie Downplays Robert Mueller’s Grand Jury On Russia: Special Counsels Feel ‘The Need To Produce’

#Chris Christie #Russia #Donald Trump
08.06.17 49 mins ago 4 Comments

On Sunday morning, Chris Christie took a break from yelling at baseball fans to once again swallow the meatloaf for Team Trump. In doing so, Christie appeared on CNN’s State of the Union while attempting to convince Jake Tapper that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent grand jury impanelment in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation is no big deal.

In the above clip, Christie responded to Tapper’s question about whether it’s “fair game” for Mueller to follow the Trump campaign’s money trail while investigating possible campaign collusion with the Kremlin. In response, the much-maligned New Jersey governor suggested that Mueller could feel pressured to “produce” results to justify his position as special counsel:

“This is part of the problem with the special counsel … Special counsels, at times, historically, have felt the need to produce something in return for their appointment … in the end, though, Bob Mueller is a good man … and I trust that he’ll be very careful and not go on a fishing expedition … so far, there’s absolutely no evidence of any collusion at all between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Christie#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSCHRIS CHRISTIEdonald trumpRobert MuellerRUSSIA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 6 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP