Getty Image

While he wasn’t quite pulling an Alex Jones, embattled New Jersey Governor Chris Christie unleashed a tirade against the “crazy liberals” who support marijuana legalization in his state on Monday. The contentious remarks, which the former Republican presidential candidate delivered during an hour-long speech at a conference put on by the New Jersey Hospital Association, echoed similar comments Christie made about legalization back in November.

According to Politico, Christie didn’t hold back while attacking legal pot advocates who want to “poison our kids” for the purpose of attaining additional tax revenue for the state. He was especially concerned with the Democratic candidates for governor, like former United States Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, who came out in support of legalization in October:

“They want that blood money? Let them do it,” Christie said sarcastically during an hour-long speech at a conference on substance abuse hosted by the New Jersey Hospital Association in Princeton. “And they will. Let me tell you something — this will be like priority number one come January. I guarantee you, if we have a Democratic governor, it will be priority number one.”

Christie proceeded to call Murphy and his fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates by name, suggesting that their efforts to legalize marijuana would lead to similar initiatives for heroin and cocaine: