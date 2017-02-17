Getty Image

The indignities of Chris Christie will never end, or perhaps he likes to play into that reputation. The anecdote at hand will certainly distract from a judge’s Thursday finding of probable cause to charge Christie in the lamest scandal ever (Bridgegate), and — as if by magic — Christie has revealed a distracting story. He says that during a recent trip to visit Donald Trump at the White House, the president forced him to eat meatloaf for lunch.

This sounds like a strangely believable tale. Ever since Christie wore a hostage face to support Trump on Super Tuesday, the winning guy has had the upper hand. Soon enough, we heard about Christie serving as Trump’s McDonalds-fetching manservant, and now Trump is telling him exactly what to eat. Christie uttered the confession on a New York sports-talk radio show, via the Boston Globe:

“This is what it’s like to be with Trump,” Christie said. “He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'” Trump said “I’m telling you, the meatloaf is fabulous,” according to Christie.

Well, Christie didn’t say that the meatloaf isn’t fabulous, so he’s not exactly complaining, but of course, what Trump says goes with Christie. He even endured Oreos jokes when Trump decided to humiliate him that way, but that’s probably better than the world learning about his “savage” M&M habits. Still, it really does seem like he sets himself up for the weirdest jokes.

Matt Binder of Cafe.com dug up the audio evidence of this interview, and it is truly remarkable to witness…

i found the audio of Chris Christie telling the story of Trump forcing him to eat meatloaf because i needed to hear it from his mouth pic.twitter.com/4IQfkqVV9K — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 17, 2017

(Via Boston Globe)