By the end of a fiery 30-minute segment between CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway, the former was done with the latter’s attempts to bend the truth on a Monday morning. The two (in the brief clip above and another one below) had discussed several subjects, including Donald Trump Jr.’s July 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, reportedly in exchange for “damaging information” about Hillary Clinton. It all ended with Conway and Cuomo tossing jabs at each other before he hurled a nasty dig at Fox News.

The two argued about a recent CNN slip-up (a report on Russia that the network retracted, leading to multiple resignations), and Cuomo asserted that the network “has owned [it] in a way that is a symbol for accountability.” The pulled report has been held out by the Trump administration to justify their “fake news” insults without taking into account that Fox News also recently (and uncharacteristically) retracted a report involving Sean Hannity’s fixation with a conspiracy theory. In that spirit, Cuomo lashed out, “It would be nice if everyone who was wrong handled it the way CNN did.”