In the wake of the Mueller indictments, the Trump administration and those in the GOP loyal to the president are attempting to spin the charges in any way they can. Former Pennsylvania senator and Dan Savage muse Rick Santorum did so on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning by dismissing the whole affair as just a case of mixed up dates, but anchor Chris Cuomo was not having it.

Following Santorum’s segment, Cuomo turned to the camera and matter-of-factly stated, “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, not their own facts. Get the supporting affidavit that one of the FBI agents put out in this situation, it’s online, you can get it. Look at para- look at the whole thing, you should read the whole thing — all of you should read all of the documentation on this, it’s the only way you’ll know what’s going on, because Rick Santorum was just spinning you.”

“Read paragraph seven, eight, and nine,” he continued. “It’s not just about a date. You don’t get a date wrong and get charged with a felony, okay, that’s called a mistake. ‘He said it was the 17th, it was the 16th, oh, I’m sorry!’ It’s not that simple. Read the paragraphs, there are many material misrepresentations of fact. That’s why he was charged with a felony.”

You can watch the segment Cuomo was referring to below: