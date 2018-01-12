Exclusive: Watch staffers around Chris Matthews react with disbelief as he jokes about slipping Hillary Clinton his “Bill Cosby pill” https://t.co/6y84A8p5eC pic.twitter.com/XNYnLCJFWb — The Cut (@TheCut) January 12, 2018

From speaking inappropriately about Melania Trump on a hot mic to recalling an odd JFK story about watching porn on election night, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews doesn’t have the best filter. After all, it was revealed last month that NBC paid severance to a staffer who accused Matthews of making inappropriate workplace comments. Whether or not the Hardball host has since toned it down remains to be seen, though according to newly released footage acquired by The Cut, Matthews definitely hadn’t before he interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in January 2016.

According to the footage posted online, Matthews references the Bill Cosby scandals while joking with his staff before Clinton’s arrival. It does not go well:

Network footage obtained by the Cut shows Matthews, during the interview setup, making a couple of “jokes” about Clinton. He asks, “Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” And then, as he waits for the water, he adds, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?” Matthews then laughs, delighted with the line, for an extended moment, as the staffers around him react with disbelief, clearly uncomfortable.

In a statement, Matthews said, “This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines. I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.” As of this writing, neither NBC Universal, NBC News, nor Matthews’ own MSNBC has officially commented on the matter.

