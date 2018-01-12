Chris Matthews Joked About Giving A ‘Bill Cosby Pill’ To Hillary Clinton Before A 2016 Interview

#Hillary Clinton #Election 2016 #Politics #Bill Cosby
News & Culture Writer
01.12.18 6 Comments

From speaking inappropriately about Melania Trump on a hot mic to recalling an odd JFK story about watching porn on election night, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews doesn’t have the best filter. After all, it was revealed last month that NBC paid severance to a staffer who accused Matthews of making inappropriate workplace comments. Whether or not the Hardball host has since toned it down remains to be seen, though according to newly released footage acquired by The Cut, Matthews definitely hadn’t before he interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in January 2016.

According to the footage posted online, Matthews references the Bill Cosby scandals while joking with his staff before Clinton’s arrival. It does not go well:

Network footage obtained by the Cut shows Matthews, during the interview setup, making a couple of “jokes” about Clinton. He asks, “Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” And then, as he waits for the water, he adds, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?” Matthews then laughs, delighted with the line, for an extended moment, as the staffers around him react with disbelief, clearly uncomfortable.

In a statement, Matthews said, “This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines. I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.” As of this writing, neither NBC Universal, NBC News, nor Matthews’ own MSNBC has officially commented on the matter.

(Via The Cut)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Election 2016#Politics#Bill Cosby
TAGSBILL COSBYchris matthewselection 2016hillary clintonPolitics

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 11 hours ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 3 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP