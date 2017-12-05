CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Is Charlie Rose’s Interim Replacement

Getty Image

After eight women came out with allegations of sexual assault, Charlie Rose was suspended by CBS and PBS paused the distribution of his interview show. While Rose claimed that his behavior was “not wrongdoings,” Rose was eventually fired, with CBS News President David Rhodes releasing a statement that read (in part):

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or in any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workspace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.”

While it was rumored that CBS News was desperate to get Oprah to fill Rose’s spot, PBS announced on Monday that veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour’s existing program Amanpour will be aired “on an interim basis.” The network also told CNN that they were “finalizing plans for a second public affairs program to follow Amanpour on PBS in the 11:30 pm half hour time slot, rounding out the hour.”

The main PBS station in New York, WNET, starts airing Amanpour on Monday night, while the rest of PBS will have the option to follow suit next week. PBS CEO Paula Kerger explained in a statement that by “Featuring conversations with global leaders and decision makers on the issues affecting the world today, Amanpour on PBS adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades.”

(Via CNN)