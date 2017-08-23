The name Christopher Cantwell skyrocketed to notoriety last week when the self-proclaimed white supremacist was featured in a Vice News mini-doc about the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, in which he bragged about his capability for violence, admitting that he’d like to see America elect someone “a lot more racist than Donald Trump.” Cantwell later blubbered like a baby when the clip went viral, claiming that he was now terrified for his life. (Although he continues to insist that he’s not a coward.)
In addition to his unwanted newfound fame, Cantwell is also in trouble with the law thanks to the events that transpired in Charlottesville, as he allegedly has several warrant out for his arrest, including two felony charges. In a post on his personal website on Wednesday, Cantwell opened up about his legal woes, revealing that he had contacted an attorney, who almost immediately dropped his case.
He has since acquired new counsel. However, he continues to insist that he believes the Virginia authorities have been “proven corrupt,” that the media has been misreporting his arrest, and also reveals that he’s apparently gone into hiding until he decides to turn himself in:
However, since literally millions of people want to kill me right now, I am keeping a low profile. The phone number widely publicized for me has been so filled up with death threats, that I can no longer sort through all the hate and violence to find worthwhile messages. My attorney has my email address, and he can contact me if the authorities want to relay any information to me. I have no interest in violence or lawbreaking, so if they are interested in speaking with me, I hope they will communicate with him instead of harassing innocent people or wasting taxpayer resources.
Cantwell continued his post by writing that in the worst case scenario, he “[imagines] the many civil suits being launched will expose some information once subpoenas start flying around.” He concludes by conceding that he looks forward to this, because “my entire existence revolves around telling the truth, fighting corruption, and exchanging ideas.”
We will have to see about that.
(Via Raw Story)
Waaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
This is my favorite story of the year
I don’t support violence against this asshole but this is a great case to hold up to scrutiny. Free speech is a freedom that we all enjoy. The consequences of the dumb shit we say however are very real.
If I want to stand up and say, “I think we should euthanize all shelter dogs and cats within 14 days of accepting them if they are not adopted,” people would say, ok, that’s an interesting take. They would agree or they would disagree, and there would probably be a small vocal minority who this issue directly impacts who would mount a vigorous response, whether in favor or against it.
When you talk about white supremacy and segregation, and demonize race mixing, well… you’re affecting many more people with your words. And while your opinion might be tolerated in the group of people you consider peers, that opinion may not be accepted nor tolerated in the wider society.
So here we have gay people who are enjoying the greatest freedoms of their lifetimes. Permissive attitudes toward homosexuality have never been more widespread, to the point where gay marriage is now legal.
Contrast equality for homosexuals with white supremacy. One issue is waxing, the other waning. People came out and said, “you know, I don’t think being gay is all that bad. I support them and their happiness. They’re just like everyone else, and being gay isn’t so much a choice as it is the way they’re born. Why discriminate against traits that an individual cannot control?”
Now white supremacy. “White people are the best, the rest of you are sub-human mongrels so keep the fuck away from us because we hate you and we want to celebrate a time when slavery was the law of the land.”
There has been a mild but substantial pushback against gays. Religious institutions continue to stand in their way, but for the most part this most recent generation of kids are very tolerant. But you don’t see people cramming themselves in line to protest gay weddings, gay pride parades… with the exception of, yep you guessed it, that horrible Westboro Baptist church (the name of which I forgot and recalled by google searching “gays soldiers funerals church.”)
There is no shortage of people, however, ready and willing to oppose neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Their ideology is hateful, bigoted, cruel, and mean. Hell, I’m white as fuck. No one would benefit more than me from policies that discriminate in favor of whites. The very thought of that is abhorrent on an a primal level.
TLDR? Prepare to be checked if you say mean shit.
But does he have an Eva Braun to go into hiding with?
I wonder if he likes Imagine dragons. I like to imagine dragging these nuts across his face.