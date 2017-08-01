Christopher Wray Has Been Confirmed By The Senate As President Trump’s New FBI Director

#Breaking News #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
08.01.17

Getty Image

Nearly two full months after President Donald Trump plucked him from national obscurity in early June, the U.S. Senate confirmed Christopher Wray as the new FBI director on Tuesday. The George W. Bush-era assistant attorney general, who since went into private practice, has maintained an otherwise normal political life when compared to other Trump administration officials (past and present). However, Wray contradicted the president at several turns during his Senate confirmation hearings, thereby casting doubt on his possibly becoming the agency’s anti-James Comey. Wray was confirmed by a vote of 92 to 5.

In a prior report by Politico, Republican and Democratic party leaders began negotiations for a “broad package of nominations ” in the hopes of fast-tracking many of them before the August recess. Wray’s nomination as FBI director, however, was not a part of the package since the former Bush appointee’s record and testimony hadn’t ruffled too many (or any) of the committee’s feathers. “We obviously need to confirm an FBI director,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said Tuesday morning, noting that the Senate Judiciary Committee had confirmed Wray unanimously with a 20-0 vote.

Four hours of Senate debate were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, while the vote itself was set for 6:15pm ET. Despite the time commitment, Wray’s nomination and confirmation ultimately proved to be the exact opposite of former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, his subsequent congressional testimony, and Trump’s bonkers search for a replacement. Aside from the new director’s political and private standing, Politico noted the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately led Democrats and other potential detractors from fighting over his nomination.

(Via Politico & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBREAKING NEWSChristopher Wraydonald trumpFBIjames comeyPoliticsSENATE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP