FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Contradicting The White House Timeline For The Rob Porter Scandal

#Politics
02.13.18 8 hours ago

In addition to a report detailing a secret meeting that Sarah Sanders orchestrated between Rob Porter and several reporters, the domestic abuse scandal currently plaguing the White House took another sharp turn thanks to FBI Director Christopher Wray. During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Wray inadvertently contradicted the White House’s own timeline regarding its foreknowledge (or lack thereof) of the allegations made against Porter by his two ex-wives. And to make matters worse, the New York Times notes that Wray’s testimony reveals a significant gap.

Wray’s revelation came about when Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) asked about Porter’s interview process with the FBI, a measure required since the former White House staffer had tried and failed to seek security clearance. The FBI director said he couldn’t “get into the content” of the matter, but he did offer significant new bits regarding the timeline:

“What I can tell you is that the FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March, and then a completed background investigation in late July. Soon thereafter we received requests for follow-up inquiry and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November. Then we administratively closed the file in January, and then earlier this month, we received some additional information and passed that on as well.”

So what’s the problem? While previous reports have claimed the White House knew of the allegations against Porter months ago, and while administration officials have largely admitted as much, they had not previously mentioned the March contact Wray mentioned in his testimony. As Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters on Thursday, Porter’s “background investigation was ongoing,” and he had been “operating on an interim security clearance” before he finally resigned. “His clearance was never denied,” Shah added at the time.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSChristopher WrayFBIPoliticsRob Porter

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 6 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP