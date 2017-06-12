Senator Chuck Schumer And His Staff Parody Trump’s Weird Cabinet Meeting To Perfection

06.12.17 47 mins ago

Earlier Monday, Trump held a photo-op/Cabinet meeting (that you can watch below) in which everyone went around the table to say one nice thing about what a good job they were doing. Some Cabinet-members, like Rick Perry, made statements that went against previous public statements, while others, like CIA director Mike Pompeo, made jokes about never speaking to the media. It was weird and unnecessary and no one looks like they mean anything they’re saying.

To needle the tweeter-in-chief, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and his staff made a short Twitter (naturally) video parodying Trump and his Cabinet’s glad-handing.

“I want to thank everybody for coming,” Schumer starts. “I just thought we’d go around the room. Lucy, how’d we do on the Sunday show yesterday?”

“Your tone was perfect. You were right on message,” Lucy replies.

“Michelle, how’d my hair look coming out of the gym this morning?” the four-time Senator asks another aide.

“You have great hair. Nobody has better hair than you,” Michelle assures him.

“Before we go any further,” another aide interjects, nearly copying word-for-word White House chief of staff Reince Priebus’ brown-nosing, “I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

“That’s great,” Schumer says while breaking (show biz term!) and starting to laugh along with the rest of the video’s participants.

Here’s the original cabinet meeting that set the ball rolling….

