According to Politico, efforts by Senate Democrats and Republicans to help end the government shutdown on Monday may already be in danger. That’s because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) withdrew his party’s offer to help boost funding for President Trump‘s long-touted border wall proposal with an additional $1.6 billion. Officials and congressional aides familiar with the exchange, which took place later on Monday, are now saying that “Trump will simply not get a better deal than that.”
Schumer’s second-in-command, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), told Politico that the New York Democrat “took it off” the table with the White House. “He called the White House yesterday and said it’s over,” he added. Another aide noted that, thanks to Trump’s behavior (or lack thereof) throughout the three-day government shutdown, the president had essentially “missed an opportunity to get the wall” he’d been promising his base since the beginning of the presidential campaign. Seeing as how many GOP lawmakers had only agreed to end the government shutdown due to Schumer’s initial offer, some worry the events of this past weekend will repeat themselves in three weeks.
Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley denied the validity of Schumer’s deal withdrawal during a subsequent appearance on Fox News. “[Schumer] taking away ‘funding’ for the wall is like me telling your viewers I’m going to rescind my offer to give them all a million dollars personally,” he said. “It never existed. I don’t even have that kind of money, and at this point, Sen. Schumer doesn’t even have a leg to stand on.”
(Via Politico)
“All most had it. Gotta be quicker than that.”
the basest of the trump base have come to a point they believe their delusion of a white christian is near. on the other hand i can’t believe that business interests, especially R donors, want to deport their docile and exploitable cheap labor force unless they truly believe the improbable inclusion of harsh penalties for employing undocumented immigrants.
up to 90% of Americans want a solution the immigration situation, or as the extreme right claim as a mass crime problem that needs a “Final Solution”, an ethnic cleansing.
Did Gidley just admit the country doesn’t have the money to fund the wall?
Yes
Is this the point in our political history where the Democrats become the fiscally responsible party?
Wouldn’t be the first time that the parties basically flipped. When I was a kid, the Democrats, and their union backers, were all about protecting the American worker preventing unfair trade deals. And the Republicans wanted a truly free and open market. Then Clinton came along with his “3rd Way” center-right policies and supported the Bush negotiated NAFTA. Now Democrats back free trade and Republicans are worried about unfair trade deals and the negative effect they have on American wages.
@ColeND28 It’s hard to make that argument when the Republicans just passed a tax bill that doesn’t all American wages to stretch further.
I was referring more to their talking points than their actual priorities.
But that’s a fair point. The Republican party is torn between traditional fiscal conservatism supporting free markets and repaying their donors, which is more about playing favorites for your backers and screwing everyone else
Trump is just more blatant about wanting to reward those that helped him and screwing those that didn’t.
Missed it by this much!
Wait, what WAS Trump doing all weekend? He missed his little party in Mar-a-Lago, yet was pretty quiet. Hate to think that the Master Dealmaker was like, watching TV and eating McDonald’s the whole time.
That’s the Art of the Deal (TM)!
pouting
That he ever even for a moment agreed to a wall speaks to some form of desperation. I only hope he doesn’t feel that way again at the next deadline.