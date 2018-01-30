Special Counsel Robert Muller, despite the overarching threat of termination by President Trump, continues to probe whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russia during the presidential election. Still, Trump just declined to impose sanctions imposed by Congress against Russia last year for election meddling. Meanwhile, Trump-appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo is preemptively sounding the alarm for this year’s U.S. mid-term elections. Of Russian attempts to subvert other countries’ political processes, Pompeo told the BBC, “I haven’t seen a significant decrease in their activity.”
Pompeo once dramatically accused Russia of using their propaganda outlets to “actively collaborate with WikiLeaks” while meddling in the presidential election. He now says that Russia has not been deterred, and Putin’s hackers will undoubtedly attempt to wreak havoc in this year’s U.S. mid-term elections, but Pompeo believes that “we” can prevent Russia from having a discernible effect:
“I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that, but I’m confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election [and] that we will push back in a way that is sufficiently robust that the impact they have on our election won’t be great.”
Pompeo was quick to assert that he considers China to be as much of a cyberthreat as Russia. The sentiment fits with the Trump administration’s questionable desire to privatize the 5G network, but Pompeo says that China is also infiltrating schools, corporations, and hospitals within the U.S., and he believes, “We have to do better at pushing back against Chinese efforts to covertly influence the world.”
As for the president, Pompeo told the BBC that Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book was inaccurate in its claim that Trump doesn’t understand how to navigate important foreign policy matters. Further, Pompeo pushes back against the claim that Trump could tweet the U.S. into war with North Korea. Trump’s Twitter aggression, Pompeo said, “Hasn’t caused us any trouble.” Yet.
How are those sanctions on Russia coming along?
You only have to SAY you’re going to impose sanctions, dummy, not actually follow through with anything, because those pesky Russians learned their lesson and won’t be bad again.
“You better stop that — or NEXT time, we’ll say ‘stop’ again…only louder.”
Yep…that’ll teach ’em not to mess with ‘Murica.
Be careful what you say Pompeo, or else they’ll try to undermine your intelligence organization too.
“No shit” – everyone paying attention.
I hear the Russians are invading a small Colorado town later this week.
Wolverines!!!!!
Invaded? They bought property.
@Buckaroo B
Sure did, in Trump Tower and other Trump properties.
I just took a shit and there’s no toilet paper. Was it the Russians?
I’ve found that when it comes to trolling, quality beats quantity. Otherwise you just look like a jackass.
I’m out of cat food. Pesky Russians!
I burned my eggs. #russia
My clergyman told me the Russians killed Jesus.
Trump’s own appointed CIA waterboy is out here saying the Russians interfered in our elections and are continuing to try and do so and his dumbass supporters are still dismissing it and ridiculing any concern over it. Would be funnier if it wasn’t sad and frightening.
Oh hey, fiddle dee dee
My girlfriend up and left me
Why oh why
Oh can’t you see
Blame it on the KGB
Russia rigged the Grammys! No way Bruno Mars beats Kendrick!
Hey Jerry Curl, aren’t those all the things you used to blame Obama for?
Maybe sit out the next few rounds
Dude, Obama IS Jesus. And Kendrick and Bruno. Obama is all of us.
Ya think?
Unfunny and pointless trolls are unfunny and pointless.
Trolling is one thing, but do we really need the Trump-sucker brigade spamming now too? At least try to get a few rubles from the Kremlin if you’re going to behave like a Russian bot.