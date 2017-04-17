Facebook

A national search is underway for Steve Stephens, the suspect behind a random deadly shooting of a 74-year-old man broadcast on Facebook on Easter. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of Stephens, who is considered armed and dangerous. The money is coming from the FBI, the ATF and the US Marshals Service, as they fan out in an attempt to locate him.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams held a press conference this afternoon to explain the status of the search: “This is what we would consider a national search for Steve, so we are not going to leave any stone unturned.”