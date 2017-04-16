The Cleveland Police Department is asking for help to locate a suspect, Steve Stephens, who allegedly murdered an elderly man and broadcast the shooting on Facebook Live. ABC News reports that Stephens claims to have committed several other homicides, although police haven’t verified the existence of other victims. Regardless, police are actively investigating these claims. They consider Stephens to be armed and dangerous, and authorities are warning the public not to approach him but to immediately call 911.

NBC News archived several Facebook posts (the account has since been deleted) that Stephens purportedly made on Sunday while bragging about carrying out a “Easter day slaughter” of 15 victims: