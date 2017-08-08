The Latest Federal Report On Climate Change Is Frightening And Scientists Are Worried The White House Could Suppress It

The latest federal climate change report does not paint a positive picture for the future of the planet. The New York Times received a draft of the report and it details a current trend that contradicts the stance of the White House and critics of climate change, concluding that humans are the main contributors to the growing climate problems facing the planet:

“Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans,” a draft of the report states. A copy of it was obtained by The New York Times.

The authors note that thousands of studies, conducted by tens of thousands of scientists, have documented climate changes on land and in the air. “Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse (heat-trapping) gases, are primarily responsible for recent observed climate change,” they wrote.

