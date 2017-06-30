Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump took a lot of criticism on Thursday thanks to his tweets attacking MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski for her “bloody face,” earning the scorn of both supporters and critics alike. Most of congress seemed to be a bit confused by the president’s decision to tweet such things, but they really shouldn’t be too surprised at this point — as shown by Stephen Colbert earlier in the night.

That said, Trump did have his fair share of defenders for his words, including his wife and Sarah Huckabee Sanders who both referred to it as the president “punching back” against attacks from the outside. It was a messy day all around, but the president can add another defender to his corner thanks to Jeffrey Lord over at CNN. Lord has been a staunch backer for the president and a mouthpiece for many talking points during his many appearances on CNN, with this latest dust up providing another chance for the former member of the Reagan administration.

Lord does think that the president shouldn’t have sent the tweets in the first place, but he soon moves on to point out that they aren’t “misogynistic or sexist” and the playing field is even in his mind. This prompts a stiff response from the panel, beginning with Kirsten Powers: