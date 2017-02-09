Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

House Oversight Chairman: Kellyanne Conway’s White House Promotion Of Ivanka’s Brand Is ‘Unacceptable’

chris-zois
News Writer
02.09.17

Getty Image

On Thursday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Kellyanne Conway’s plug for Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on Fox News was “clearly over the line, unacceptable.”

The incident followed Nordstrom’s removal of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to declining sales. Papa Trump didn’t take too kindly to his daughter being mistreated and slammed the department store on Twitter. Conway took it upon herself to defend her boss and his daughter on Fox and Friends and promoted Ivanka’s line from the White House. Some saw this as a violation of federal law (which it likely was) and wanted to see action.

During his daily press conference on Thursday, Sean Spicer said Conway was “counseled” about her comments, which may equate to a mere slap on the wrist. But some weren’t happy with this. Rep. Elijah Communings sent a letter to Chaffetz asking to investigate Conway’s promotion: “This appears to be a textbook violation of government ethics laws and regulations enacted to prevent the abuse of an employee’s government position.” Chaffetz appears to agree with that statement, believing it to be unacceptable for Conway to abuse her position:

NBC’s Benjy Sarlin also reports that Chaffetz is planning a bipartisan letter on the matter, and “it should have never happened and they better learn this lesson very quick.”

UPDATE: Chaffetz has now issued the bipartisan letter and posted a link on Twitter.

(Via The Associated Press, Salon, Mediate, NBC & CNN)

TAGSdonald trumpKellyanne ConwayNordstrom
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP