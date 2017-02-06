World Reacts To The Massacre That Never Happened

Apple, Netflix, And Nearly 100 Other Companies Are Coming Together To Fight Trump's Muslim Ban

Donald Trump dropped most his controversial executive order — the immigration ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries — ten days ago, and the resulting chaos won’t stop. A few of the most recent updates include Trump lashing out at a “so-called judge” for suspending the ban along with the shut down of an appeal after Trump requested an immediate reinstatement.

Now, Trump not only has judges ruling against his ban, but almost 100 companies have joined the legal fight as well. Following Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s decision to resign from the economic advisory council, a total of 97 companies (so far) — including Apple, Facebook, Airbnb, Netflix, PayPal, and Microsoft — have signed an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief. Together, they tell the court that Trump’s order will only harm American businesses:

“The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years. And the Order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result. The Order makes it more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to recruit, hire, and retain some of the world’s best employees. It disrupts ongoing business operations. And it threatens companies’ ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States.”

There’s a “Make America Great Again” joke in there somewhere, but these companies argue that Trump’s ban will only make things more difficult (and more expensive) for America to thrive. And in turn, one would imagine that this will detrimentally affect U.S. workers by quashing innovation, which won’t please Trump’s voting base in the long run.

Trump hasn’t addressed the amicus brief on Twitter yet, but he’s probably still upset with the New York Times for their report on how Steve Bannon may have secured his National Security Council spot under less than honorable circumstances.

Meanwhile, CNN Money reveals that Elon Musk has yet to sign Tesla to the brief. Musk also plans to remain on Trump’s advisory council in an effort to influence the president from behind the curtain on matters of climate change and immigration.

You can see the full list of companies who have signed the amicus brief here.

(Via CNN Money & Gizmodo)

