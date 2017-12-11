Condi Rice Asks Voters To ‘Reject Bigotry, Sexism, And Intolerance’ In Alabama’s Special Election

#Election
12.11.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

With ex-presidential robocalls and sketchy Facebook ads swarming in Alabama ahead of Tuesday’s special Senate election between Democrat Doug Jones and accused child molester Roy Moore, another prominent Republican voice has called on Alabama voters to head to the polls and reject Roy Moore: Condoleeza Rice.

In a statement, the former Secretary of State and Birmingham native calls the special election one of the most significant political contests in Alabama’s history and urges voters to follow their values while casting their vote. She does so without actually mentioning Moore by name.

“I encourage you to take a stand for our core principles and for what is right. These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance.”

However, even without mentioning Moore specifically, it’s clear that Rice, like Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, finds the disgraced judge unsuitable for the Senate.

“It is imperative for Americans to remain focused on our priorities and not give way to side shows and antics,” Rice said. “I know that Alabamans need an independent voice in Washington. But we must also insist that our representatives are dignified, decent, and respectful of the values we hold dear.”

During the 2016 election, Rice made it clear that she was not interested in being a running mate for President Trump and called on him to withdraw from the election after the Access Hollywood tape was made public.

(Via AL.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election
TAGScondoleeza riceELECTIONRepublicansRoy MooreU.S. Senate

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 8 hours ago 17 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP