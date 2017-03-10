Are Anti-Protest Bills Legal?

Congress Warns Trump Against Deleting His Typo-Ridden Tweets Now That He’s President

#Twitter
03.10.17 47 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump isn’t known for deleting tweets for their content, but he’s grown notorious for doing so when a typo is involved. And all of this was fine before he became president, but now, he might be violating federal law when doing so. The House Oversight Committee (HOC) sent a letter to the White House as a warning that Trump’s deleting of tweets may violate the Presidential Records Act.

Trump’s typos would merely be embarrassing on a civilian level, but we’re also talking about a president who created an “unpresidented” snafu:

The correction arrived after screencaps preserved the evidence. Sad!

Trump also misspelled “hereby” twice earlier this month, and the internet noticed.

Tweeting and deleting may seem harmless, but Representatives Jason Chaffetz and Elijah Cumming are hereby hoping that Trump will cool it and explain why in their letter:

“Many of the messages sent from these accounts are likely to be presidential records and therefore must be preserved. It has been reported, however, that President Trump has deleted tweets, and if those tweets were not archived, it could pose a violation of the Presidential Records Act.”

The Huffington Post notes that Trump’s tweets are the property of the National Archives and Records Administration, as part of an initiative by President Obama to auto-archive tweets of top officials in the White House. Later in their letter, Chaffetz and Cummings asked the White House to look into whether their staff is using personal email accounts for work, and they suggest training for proper electronic archiving.

(Via House.Gov & The Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpTwitter
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP