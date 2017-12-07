Former Cop Michael Slager Receives A 20-Year-Sentence In The Shooting Death Of Walter Scott

#Police Shootings #Crime
12.07.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In May, Michael Slager—the former cop who shot and killed an unarmed black male named Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina in April 2015, an incident that was caught on video — accepted a plea deal to a federal civil rights violation in order to avoid a retrial on murder charges. Slager was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after U.S. District Judge David Norton followed sentencing guidelines and ruled that Slager committed second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Slager, then a police officer for the North Charleston Police Department, shot and killed Walter Scott — as eyewitness video showed — while he was fleeing on foot. Slager was fired from the NCPD for the shooting.

In the courtroom, Slager’s wife cried after the sentence was announced. Walter Scott’s mother told Slager that she forgave him. Rodney Scott, Walter Scott’s brother, said the death of Walter was the most terrible day of his life, and he hopes that Slater will “pay for his actions.”

During his original murder trial in South Carolina, Slager’s attorney said that he shot Walter Scott to save his own life. The case ended in a mistrial after jurors deliberated for over 22 hours. The federal sentencing comes after lengthy retrial testimony, including statements from Feiden Santana, the witness who recorded the shooting.

(Via ABC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings#Crime
TAGSCHARLESTONCrimemichael slagerPolice ShootingsWalter Scott

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP