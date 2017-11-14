The morning after The Atlantic reported Donald Trump Jr. corresponded directly with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski went to bat for his old boss’s eldest son on CNN. Instead of discussing Don Jr.’s latest “uh oh” moment with New Day anchor Chris Cuomo, however, the famously beligerent Lewandowski opened with an admission of Russia’s influence on the election that quickly turned into a verbal assault against former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her campaign team. Needless to say, the guest’s bait-and-switch didn’t sit well with Cuomo.

“Do you accept the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia tried to interfere, and did so, during the election?” Cuomo began with a possible allusion to President Trump’s recent comments abroad. “It seems to be that there is uniformity here that Russia, through a series of companies, did try to impact the election by buying ads through Facebook,” Lewandowski said innocently enough. “What we now know, unequivocally, is that the head of the Clinton campaign’s legal team took a pot of money and paid a former MI6 special agent to get information from Russia to create a false dossier. That money also came from the DNC. So it does look like, unequivocally, the Russians did try to impact the election through the Clinton campaign.”

Recognizing Lewandowski’s opening remarks for what they were, Cuomo quipped, “I get the spin.” Cue the roughly 20 minutes of rhetorical fireworks that followed, including the New Day host’s “suspicions” regarding his guest’s apparent inability to avoid mentioning the Clinton campaign: