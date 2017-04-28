a katz / Shutterstock.com

Corey Lewandowski currently has the distinction of being the only former Trump campaign manager not currently under investigation for something. But that may soon change, as the former CNN talking head has been revealed to have been offering foreign governments access to the Trump administration, all the way up to Trump himself.

Politico is reporting that Lewandowski, who doesn’t enjoy being called a lobbyist, is nonetheless promising to act like a lobbyist, up to and including personally contacting Trump and other members of the administration, not to mention his past claims he can take over Trump’s Twitter feed. And once again, a certain country turns up in connection with a Trump staffer’s name:

The previously unreported firm, Washington East West Political Strategies, was created by Lewandowski and fellow Trump campaign veteran Barry Bennett — as well as an Azerbaijani oil executive and an American political consultant who works extensively in Russia — to prospect for political business in Eastern Europe. And Lewandowski and Bennett have created different firms with other partners to prospect in the Middle East, Canada and Central America, Bennett said.

Of course, this could simply be a lot of hot air on the part of Lewandowski, especially as Trump is notably mercurial. Still, this is a problem not least because Lewandowski hasn’t registered as a lobbyist, and Lewandowski has something of an advantage as Trump isn’t chummy with many lobbyists in the first place in a city where access is a more valuable currency than gold. The main question, of course, is how much influence Lewandowski has, and whether he’s acting appropriately within the bounds of the law. And, of course, there’s the simple problem that Trump campaigned largely on stopping stuff like this. Lewandowski may have to dial it back if he wants any access at all.

(via Politico)