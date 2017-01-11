Why Does the GOP Hate Planned Parenthood?

For The 1st Time In U.S. History, A Senator (Cory Booker) Testified Against Another Senator (Jeff Sessions) In A Confirmation Hearing

01.11.17

On Wednesday, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker broke with tradition — and in doing so, made history — by testifying against a fellow sitting senator in a confirmation hearing. The bold act followed the introductory installment of controversial Attorney General pick Jeff Sessions’ hearing, which was interrupted by anti-racism protesters in KKK costumes. This was a clear nod to Sessions’ checkered civil rights history both as a rejected federal judge nominee and as Alabama attorney general.

Booker’s office noted his unprecedented act ahead of the hearing, and he effectively used his minutes at the microphone. In doing so, he lambasted Sessions’ civil rights record while also noting the difficult decision to do so:

