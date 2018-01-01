A Costa Rica Plane Crash Has Killed A Dozen People, Including 10 Americans

#Disasters
News Editor
12.31.17

New Year’s Eve turned tragic in Costa Rica, as the country’s government has confirmed that a small plane crash killed all twelve people aboard, including two pilots and ten Americans. The New York Times reports that the accident occurred in a mountainous part of the Guanacaste province — specifically, Punta Islita on the country’s Pacific coast — that is well-trafficked by tourists. Costa Rica’s Public Ministry posted the above fiery footage of the plane’s smoking wreckage on Facebook.

CBS News adds that the plane was en route to the Costa Rican capital of San Jose and, earlier in the day, was delayed during a Punta Islita landing (from San Jose) by strong winds. NBC News reports upon the identities of the deceased Americans, which include five members from the same family:

A mother, father and their three children from Scarsdale, New York, were aboard the plane. It’s believed the five were on a sightseeing tour at the time.

Bruce and Irene Steinberg, and their sons, Matthew, William and Zachary, were killed, Bruce Steinberg’s sister confirmed with NBC News on Sunday night.

A cause for the crash (the private aircraft belonged to the Nature Air airline, based in San Jose) has not yet been determined, although CNN reveals that the investigation will not fully begin until Monday, after the victims’ bodies have been recovered.

(Via New York Times, CBS News, NBC News & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSairplane crashesCOSTA RICADISASTERSplane crashes

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP