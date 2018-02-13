The Trump Administration Has Been Blocked From Ending DACA By A Second Federal Judge

#Donald Trump
02.13.18 3 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In early January, a U.S. district judge in California placed a temporary halt on the Trump administration’s attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This occurred after Trump mulled over “tak[ing] the heat” from his conservative base for supporting a bipartisan congressional deal to protect Dreamers from deportation. Trump then offered a “path to citizenship” as long as he got funding for the Wall, which hasn’t happened, and Congress is still hammering away on an immigration deal, which might happen within the next week. In the meantime, a second federal judge isn’t taking any chances.

In Brooklyn, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis blocked the Trump administration from ending the DACA program in March as previously planned. However, Garaufis stopped short of placing a permanent halt on rescinding DACA, but the court is demanding a stronger rationale from Team Trump:

In the ruling on Tuesday, Garaufis said the Trump administration could eventually rescind the DACA program. However, the reasons it gave last year for winding down the program were too arbitrary and could not stand, the judge said.

Garaufis ordered the government to process both initial requests for DACA status, as well as renewals, on the same terms as had been in place before the administration made its announcement last September.

In other words, DACA is protected (again) for now, regardless of whether the Supreme Court decides to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of the first federal ruling out of California. That decision might arrive within days, and in the meantime, Congress will keep on arguing. All three government branches are firmly entrenched in a fight over undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors, and hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance.

(Via Reuters & Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSDACAdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONWHITE HOUSE

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 6 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP