Trump To Limit Immigration From Middle East And Africa

‘The Daily Show’ Tweaks Donald Trump’s Crazed ABC Interview To Make It A Bit More Accurate

01.26.17 15 mins ago

If you watched Donald Trump’s exclusive interview with ABC or caught the reactions on Twitter, you’re likely well aware of just how off the president acted throughout. Trump truly seems to be more worried about crowd numbers and phantom voters than anything else. His chat with David Muir spent time solidifying the administration’s stance that the media is the enemy, echoed earlier today by Steve Bannon’s comments to the New York Times. All of that comes via the media, of course, adding to this symbiotic relationship.

donald trump THE DAILY SHOW trevor noah

01.26.17 18 hours ago 19 Comments
and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
01.12.17 2 weeks ago
and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
01.08.17 3 weeks ago
