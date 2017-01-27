If you watched Donald Trump’s exclusive interview with ABC or caught the reactions on Twitter, you’re likely well aware of just how off the president acted throughout. Trump truly seems to be more worried about crowd numbers and phantom voters than anything else. His chat with David Muir spent time solidifying the administration’s stance that the media is the enemy, echoed earlier today by Steve Bannon’s comments to the New York Times. All of that comes via the media, of course, adding to this symbiotic relationship.