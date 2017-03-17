Is Trump Trying To Dismantle The Government?

‘The Daily Show’ Examines The Dutch Rejecting The Far-Right And Finds The Touch Of Trump Is To Blame

Managing Editor, Trending
03.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Geert Wilders went from a populist, far-right success story in the Netherlands, seemingly poised to win the vote for Prime Minister, to loser during Wednesday’s vote. While his populist message and similar pushes around the globe have had their effect, something pushed the Dutch away from Wilders in the election and The Daily Show seems to know what that is.

While it is easy to blame Donald Trump for a lot of stuff, some of those complaints are likely on the same level as every “Thanks, Obama” meme that has popped ip over the years. But he may have actually earned some of the blame for this one thanks to his actions and governing style, forcing the Netherlands to choose “stability” instead of a crazy-haired firebrand that called Islam a “retarded culture.” Much like Trump, that kind of talk seemed to motivate people during the campaign and put Wilders on the fast track for political success. Then the world got to see it in action in America and Britain, apparently forcing a slight change in direction for folks. And according to The New York Times, the vote saw record turnout:

Election turnout was high, with polling places seeing a steady stream of voters from early morning until the polls closed at 9 p.m. Of the 12.9 million Dutch citizens eligible to cast ballots, more than 80 percent voted.

Some polling places ran out of ballots and called for additional ones to be delivered. There were so many candidates listed that the ballots were as voluminous as bath towels and had to be folded many times over to fit into the ballot box.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpGeert WildersTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP