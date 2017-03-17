Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Geert Wilders went from a populist, far-right success story in the Netherlands, seemingly poised to win the vote for Prime Minister, to loser during Wednesday’s vote. While his populist message and similar pushes around the globe have had their effect, something pushed the Dutch away from Wilders in the election and The Daily Show seems to know what that is.

While it is easy to blame Donald Trump for a lot of stuff, some of those complaints are likely on the same level as every “Thanks, Obama” meme that has popped ip over the years. But he may have actually earned some of the blame for this one thanks to his actions and governing style, forcing the Netherlands to choose “stability” instead of a crazy-haired firebrand that called Islam a “retarded culture.” Much like Trump, that kind of talk seemed to motivate people during the campaign and put Wilders on the fast track for political success. Then the world got to see it in action in America and Britain, apparently forcing a slight change in direction for folks. And according to The New York Times, the vote saw record turnout: