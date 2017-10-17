For its week-long stay in Chicago, The Daily Show seems to be ditching the desk for a more stand-up take on its format. It puts Trevor Noah in his comfort zone to kick off the show and also allows the show to focus on what has been a hot political topic in the city at the center of it all. That means some discussion about Donald Trump and his fixation on the murders in Chicago.

What shouldn’t get buried here is that Chicago does have a crime problem, there’s violence and it needs some spotlight away from the talking heads of cable news. Luckily, The Daily Show gets out to talk with Chicago natives with its second segment, but the first is dedicated to finding out why Chicago is such a focal point for political discussion, particularly from the Right.

For Trevor Noah, it becomes pretty clear almost immediately after rolling through of a few clips of the usual suspects from Fox News and the NRA and their obsession with President Obama:

“Oh, now I get it. When there’s shootings, Obama from Chicago. All the other times, he’s from Kenya.”

As he points out, there’s plenty of murder in many cities around the country and some with higher rates than Chicago — singling out St. Louis and Baltimore as examples. He also gets a nice burn on Cleveland in the process, though you have to wonder if the day of Cleveland joke will soon come to an end.