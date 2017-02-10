If you were thinking Trump’s presidential foray was a ploy to somehow make money, you’re not alone. Trevor Noah is thinking the same thing on The Daily Show, pointing out the recent developments in Melania Trump’s lawsuit and the president’s public feud with Nordstrom over his daughter’s clothing line. It’s all part of what they call the White House Hustle.

The details behind Melania Trump’s lawsuit point out that a news story allegedly hurt her reputation for profiting off of her “once in a lifetime” opportunity. The First Lady denied this in a statement, but Noah doesn’t buy it. He also thinks that the target of her lawsuit is misplaced, pointing out that her “p*ssy grabbing” husband has hurt her image more than any news story.