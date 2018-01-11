Last week, former Community writer Megan Ganz called out the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, on Twitter for behaving inappropriately toward her while he was her boss. Ganz, now a Modern Family writer, didn’t specify precisely what Harmon did to her, but throughout the pair’s lengthy exchange she said she wanted “relief” from her memories of what happened. “I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after.” A week later, she returned to social media and told her followers to listen to the latest episode of Harmon’s Harmontown podcast.
“Here’s a weird one for you: Last week, I called out my former boss @danharmon for sexual harassment, and today I’m going to ask you to listen to his podcast,” said Ganz. “I’m not being flippant. I didn’t bring up this mess just to sweep it back under the rug. But I find myself in the odd position of having requested an apology publicly, and then having received one — a good one — also publicly.”
During a seven-minute chunk of “Don’t Let Him Wipe or Flush” (beginning at 18:38), Harmon acknowledged Ganz’s accusations and offered a detailed account of what he did, why he did it, and why it was wrong. “I really want to be really careful about that language because a huge part of the problem is a culture of feeling things that you think are unique and significant because they are happening to you,” he said. “The most clinical way I can put it in fessing up to my crimes is that I was attracted to a writer I had power over because I was a showrunner and I knew enough to know that these feelings were bad news.”
I heard this last night when I listened to the podcast. I’m just happy that 1) she’s happy, 2) he asked his fans and any others to not go all vigilante on her as they tend to do one “one of their own” is threatened. That in particular was a nice touch given the internet we live on.
“I was humiliated… Now I wanted to teach her a lesson. I wanted to show her that if she didn’t like being liked in that way then, oh boy, she should get over herself”. This is the attitude I’ve seen far, far too often. ‘Oh, you’re not interested in me? Well fuck you, you’re fat and ugly anyway.’ Men need to learn that not every woman can be won, purchased, overpowered, coerced, or otherwise wooed into a relationship if she doesn’t like you, so fuck off, get over it, and move on. Preferably with your dignity intact.
Actually, “men” already know that. Assholes are the people who don’t seem to understand respect for other people, and assholes aren’t exclusive to a gender or sexual orientation.
@Carmelo – true dat. But while I’ve been hit on by both men and women, my experience has been 95% with men, and it has only ever been the men taking that “get over yourself” stance if I rebuff their advances. Also from my own experience, if I ever make advances on a man and am rejected, I smile and think “oh well at least I tried” and then forever leave him alone, which I think is common for women to do.
Listened to the podcast yesterday. Thought Harmon’s was an eloquent and well-thought-out apology. I’m glad Ganz listened and felt relief.
classy dude, this is how you handle an apology of this nature.