Dan Harmon Apologizes To ‘Community’ Writer Megan Ganz For Sexually Harassing Her

01.11.18

Last week, former Community writer Megan Ganz called out the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, on Twitter for behaving inappropriately toward her while he was her boss. Ganz, now a Modern Family writer, didn’t specify precisely what Harmon did to her, but throughout the pair’s lengthy exchange she said she wanted “relief” from her memories of what happened. “I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after.” A week later, she returned to social media and told her followers to listen to the latest episode of Harmon’s Harmontown podcast.

“Here’s a weird one for you: Last week, I called out my former boss @danharmon for sexual harassment, and today I’m going to ask you to listen to his podcast,” said Ganz. “I’m not being flippant. I didn’t bring up this mess just to sweep it back under the rug. But I find myself in the odd position of having requested an apology publicly, and then having received one — a good one — also publicly.”

During a seven-minute chunk of “Don’t Let Him Wipe or Flush” (beginning at 18:38), Harmon acknowledged Ganz’s accusations and offered a detailed account of what he did, why he did it, and why it was wrong. “I really want to be really careful about that language because a huge part of the problem is a culture of feeling things that you think are unique and significant because they are happening to you,” he said. “The most clinical way I can put it in fessing up to my crimes is that I was attracted to a writer I had power over because I was a showrunner and I knew enough to know that these feelings were bad news.”

