A Former ‘Community’ Writer Accuses Dan Harmon Of Some Form Of Inappropriate Behavior In A Heated Twitter Exchange

01.03.18

Dan Harmon previously endeared himself to his more progressive fans when he declared his ire for sexist Rick & Morty viewers who were angry about a new group of female writers the show had hired in September. “I loathe these people,” he said in a statement at the time. Considering a more recent Twitter exchange he had with former Community writer Megan Ganz, however, the comedy showrunner and podcaster’s image may not be as squeaky clean as fans like to imagine. Harmon himself admitted as much on New Year’s Eve in a tweet calling 2017 “the Year of the Asshole.”

“This was truly the Year of the Asshole. Myself included,” he wrote without providing any further detail. “We don’t have to make 2018 the Year of the Mensch but I hope it can be the Year of the Not as Much of an Asshole.”

A few days later, Ganz — who left Community after its fourth season to take a writing job at Modern Family — quoted Harmon’s tweet with a request for more “specific” information:

In the exchange that followed, Harmon said he “didn’t want to add narcissism to injury by naming [Ganz] without permission,” adding he had “talked on my podcast about the lines I crossed.” He then addressed his former employee’s concerns more directly, saying he would “talk about it more in any way that you think is just” and that he was “deeply sorry.” Even so, as for what Harmon was talking about, the Rick & Morty co-creator refrained from getting to specific and chalked it up to “foggy memories about abusing [his] position” and “treating [Ganz] like garbage.”

