Systematic sexual harassment and assault throughout the entertainment industry is the heavy subtext of the 75th Golden Globes. In an effort to keep the conversation and change going, attendees have coordinated to wear black in addition to some bringing activists as their dates.
Debra Messing is taking another approach, and it’s just as appropriately blunt. Live on E!’s red carpet coverage, Messing called out E!’s unequal pay between their male and female co-hosts while explaining the Time’s Up movement: “Time is up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” she said.
It’s a little surprising at how far these actresses are going out of their way to not acknowledge Rose McGowan as the driving force behind this movement.
Rose will be ok. And considering she just signed for a reality tv show on E (weird on the timing huh) I don’t think she wants to be associated with anyone shitting on her bread and butter now.
She is? I thought the person who actually came out with the original allegations and did not accept $100,000 in hush money 20 years ago was the real driving force.
While it seems like a case of sexism there’s a lot of factors that go into pay, like did his manager negotiate a better salary? Does he have a producer credit? Is their screentime equal? His overall years with the company longer? Did he move from a high paying offscreen position to onscreen? You shouldn’t just receive equal pay because of gender.
I hope they fight for men when the the opposite happens, because they don’t fight for true equality. There’s the fight to get more women as CEOs and other corporate positions, but where’s the movement to get more women into plumbing, construction, electrician, trucking or trades. Ive only had one female garbage person my whole life and I know because I buy them giftcards every Christmas. Those are all great careers choices and exclusively male–wheres the outrage? Or the opposite like more men in nursing, which is predominantly female–any nurse will tell you nursing needs more men because they are less emotional. I was one of three men in a nursing class of 70 and a male nurse can easily negotiate a far far far better pay because of their gender.
