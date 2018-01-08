Debra Messing Calls Out E! For Paying Its Female Co-Hosts Less Live On E!’s Golden Globes Coverage

Systematic sexual harassment and assault throughout the entertainment industry is the heavy subtext of the 75th Golden Globes. In an effort to keep the conversation and change going, attendees have coordinated to wear black in addition to some bringing activists as their dates.

Debra Messing is taking another approach, and it’s just as appropriately blunt. Live on E!’s red carpet coverage, Messing called out E!’s unequal pay between their male and female co-hosts while explaining the Time’s Up movement: “Time is up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” she said.

