01.24.17

Donald Trump is already seeing some push back from beneath him, as the Defense Department may have subtweeted the president over his Twitter habits. This little dig comes after the National Park Service (probably) trolled Trump over the size of his inauguration crowd.

Trump may not believe the intelligence community, but he is staunchly devoted to Twitter. No subject is too weird for Trump tweets, and government departments were probably aware of this, just like the rest of the country. The tweet from the defense department, in general, discussed how one’s social media use gives a glimpse into one’s mental health:

“Social media postings sometimes provide an important window into a person’s #mentalhealth. Know what to look for.”

The link takes readers to Defense Department research, which shows how social media overuse can affect one’s mental health. The study was conducted before Trump took office, so this may have been a coincidence, but it doesn’t take a major investigation to see this may have been a swipe on Trump. After all, his prolific Twitter status is becoming a controversy in the early stages of his administration. No word yet if the defense department will be reprimanded like the National Park Service, although they have continued to tweet with no gripes from the White House.

(Via The Hill)

