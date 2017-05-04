Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the incident with United Airlines last month in which Dr. David Dao was violently ejected from an overbooked flight — who later settled for an “amicable” (read: lucrative) settlement — it seems like stories like this are now popping up left and right. Just last week we told you about a man who was forced off a Delta flight for getting up and using the restroom while the plane was delayed on the runway, and once again, here, Delta is the culprit.

In the above video posted to YouTube on May 3, “Brian S.” captured the scene of Delta personnel removing him and his wife and their two young children, one and two-years-old, off a flight from Maui to LAX on April 23. The reason, again, was due to overbooking on Delta’s part. Things get out of hand just 10 seconds into the video when he refuses to give up his seat, and the flight attendant coldly informs him that they would be committing a federal offense and that he and his wife will be thrown in jail and their children put in foster care if they do not comply.

The problem seems to stem from the fact that the family had purchased the seat for one of their children, but then allowed their other child to occupy the seat. He explains, in the YouTube description: