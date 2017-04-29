Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Air travel’s miserable PR nightmare of a year continues in less than glorious fashion. Video has emerged of a pilot from Delta hitting a passenger in the aftermath of an Atlanta airport brawl. As you might recall, things haven’t gone great for Delta lately.

In a bit of video obtained by TMZ, the sight of the employee striking a woman during a fight pull-apart is on full display. Reportedly talking place on April 21, the clip features two passengers getting physical following a flight. The two combatants fought in the jetway and stumbled around the tight space bumping into folks in the area. When people intervened to untangle the two, you can see the pilot throw in a punch before walking away from the passengers.

According to TMZ, a Delta employee swiftly provided the visual evidence of the incident to a supervisor. Here’s what Delta had to say on the matter.

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

TMZ’s sources say the two women already had a “skirmish” on the airplane and neither wants to press charges against anyone. Opinions on the manner in which the pilot “deescalated” the situation will certainly vary.

(Via TMZ)