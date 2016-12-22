On Thursday, Delta Airlines addressed the claims of “YouTube star” Adam Saleh by saying he was booted for “disruptive behavior,” not for speaking Arabic. This is the airline’s second statement on the matter after a boycott hashtag took root.
Previously, Saleh had accused Delta of kicking him off a flight for speaking Arabic. The above viral video showed Saleh being escorted off the plane while claiming to have been speaking to his mother on the phone. He also said he was on the verge of tears. Later, journalist Soledad O’Brien relayed her friend’s experience on the same flight: “A LOT still unclear. But apparently woman sitting near my friend tipped off flight attendants he was a youtube star known for pranks. Also people on plane disputing call to mom.”
Delta originally responded to Saleh’s video and tweets by acknowledging that he was asked to leave after a disturbance in the cabin. They have since interviewed multiple passengers about the event and concluded that Saleh (Delta calls him a “known prankster” who was being recorded by his traveling companion) was removed for “provocative behavior, including shouting.” Here’s the updated statement:
“Upon landing the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected. Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight. While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority.”
If Saleh was truly disturbing the flight, it makes sense that he was ejected. Of course, the issue is a muddled one, which is further complicated by Saleh’s previous YouTube videos that show him speaking Arabic on planes to see if people freaked out. As sad as it may seem, he may not be the ideal spokesperson for this story.
Saleh and his travel companion, Slim, have recorded a rebuttal to Delta’s latest statement.
“As sad as it may seem, he may not be the ideal spokesperson for this story.”
I’m weeping. I really wanted this to be a shining example of racism and not a selfish asshole inconveniencing people for YouTube views.
Handy guide to whether someone is a fraud. Are they a YouTube star? They’re a fraud. End of guide.
I think that is the takeaway for most situations going forward…
Knowing this jagoff’s background, I’m guessing he was yelling angrily in Arabic on the phone to see if he could get a rise out of anyone. Surprise, dickhead! It worked!
Fuck this guy. This shit combined with the other false-flag post-election hate crimes will only desensitize people to future actual hate crimes.
Except the overwhelming majority of these “hate crimes” are hoaxes. If attention-whoring, aggrieved parties would just stop hate-criming themselves — and slandering thousands of people in the process — life would actually get better and less hate crimey.
totally agree. This guy is an ass trying to get a rise out of people just for more views and controversy. People will now point to this as an example to excuse actual hate crimes and discrimination that is actually rising now as fake or attention grabbing and just another excuse for people to ignore the real racism growing in this country. This just makes me sad for Muslims who have really had this issue.
wow the timing of sunny-dees comment just perfectly proves my point. Now “The majority of hate crimes are fake” is the write off for racism in this country. this just intensifies the divide. Minorities feel oppressed or that the experience racism and others just say they’re lying so we get nowhere. This guy in the video does not know how much damage hes caused with this dumb publicity stunt
THREE of the “they grabbed my hijab” hate crimes reported after Trump’s election have not only been verified as false but are resulting in charges for the women who complained, because they sucked up police resources for days chasing down phantoms. The gay YouTuber who complained of a hate crime in LA — arrested for assault and making false charges. The church arson in Mississippi — done by a (black) parishioner.
The hate crimes here are against the faceless “other” — presumably white and possibly conservative / religious / whatever — that are started by the “victim” and then continued by endless media coverage of everything but the hoax.
#fakenews
Chris Craws, it’s not a “write off for racism” — these are things that never happened. I am not excusing a racist act because, again, that never happened.
I’m good with all YouTube stars being removed from flights. Cmon Trump, make America great again!
So he was booted off for purposely trying to get booted off so he could claim racism.
And then SHOCKED when it actually happened
Reminds me of a teenager that dies their hair purple and bitches cause everyone comments on their purple hair