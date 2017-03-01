Donald Trump’s first address to Congress was both sunshiney and bleak, but the Democratic rebuttal trended towards the bizarre. Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered his speech at a Lexington diner while surrounded by disinterested looking patrons, and let’s just say the internet had plenty of jokes. Most of the remarks were ugly, but some of the quips had little to do with politics, which was refreshing in this current climate.

Presumably, the Democrats chose their representative and the rebuttal setting for the down-home feel, which — perhaps, they hope — might reel in those blue-collar voters that went Republican in the election. Beshear paid lip service to fiscal responsibility, jobs, and church, all topics that could have swayed some Independents on the line. Unfortunately, the delivery and atmosphere of this rebuttal scored no points.

Bizarrely, Beshear evoked no enthusiasm, and the diner showed no trace of food, which was hellaciously awkward.