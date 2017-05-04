Trumpcare Will Actually Make The Opioid Crisis Worse

Here’s Why Democrats Chanted ‘Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye’ At Republicans During The Healthcare Vote

#Politics #Viral Videos
News & Entertainment Writer
05.04.17 5 Comments

Toward the end of Thursday’s vote on the American Health Care Act, something strange happened. Members of the U.S. House began singing the chorus to a popular, late ’60s tune tune by Steam. Anyone who’s seen Remember the Titans will knows the lyrics: “Na na na na / Na na na na / Hey hey hey / Goodbye.” The immediate question asked by the CNN news team — as well as by just about every other political reporter covering the vote — was, “Who is singing that?” Yet the second, and more important question was, “Why were they singing it?”

Many, like CNN’s Jake Tapper, assumed House Republicans were the culprits — thinking they were celebrating the bill’s passage. Yet others weren’t entirely sure and simply admitted members of Congress were chanting the Steam lyrics to acknowledge Trumpcare’s victory. Ultimately CNN’s Jim Sciutto and others covering the ruckus realized the singers were House Democrats.

As for the “why” question, the Washington Post‘s Peter Stevenson wrote, “It was a pretty remarkable act of trolling” since “Democrats are absolutely, positively sure that Thursday’s vote will doom their more vulnerable Republican colleagues — and maybe then some.” Considering the controversial measure’s rocky road to passage, and the millions of American who will lose coverage if the bill is signed into law, there’s every chance the political bloodletting will begin just in time for the 2018 midterms.

(Via CNN and Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Viral Videos
TAGSaffordable care actAmerican Health Care ActobamacarePoliticstrollstrumpcareViral Videos

Innovative Minds

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 5 hours ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 day ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 day ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 3 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP