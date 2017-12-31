#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Note: We’ll provide updates on this incident at the bottom of this post.

An active shooter situation near Denver has left multiple sheriff’s deputies injured as police continue to work towards apprehending the shooter. The incident began as officers were responding to a disturbance call at around 6 A.M. local time, leading to gunfire aimed at the responding officers. Meghan Lopez, a reporter for Denver 7, reported that she heard shots soon after arriving on the scene and that police had begun to close the scene to protect the media and the public. According to several reports, police are still working on the scene and a bomb squad has been called:

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed a SWAT team is at home where the shooting occurred. “We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard said. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.” A source in the sheriff’s office told KKTV it’s “not looking good for us” as shots were being fired at deputies, and video from the scene showed at least eight ambulances arriving.