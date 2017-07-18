Getty Image

A common practice in the aftermath of an American presidential election is the release of dozens of books by journalists who covered the whole thing. From Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, which was fast-tracked for an April release, to Katy Tur’s Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, which hits stores in September, the deluge is already under way. The arrival of Joshua Green’s Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency, however, stands apart from the rest.

That’s because the Bloomberg political correspondent’s stories about the inner workings of the Trump campaign and its chief mastermind — a former Breitbart executive and Seinfeld millionaire — are absolutely bonkers. Considering Bannon’s previous statements about the press, Sean Spicer, and his ties to conservatives’ Seth Rich conspiracy infatuation, however, Green’s anecdotes in Devil’s Bargain don’t seem all that far-fetched. In stores Tuesday, July 18th for all to read and gawk at, the first reviews for the book are out now, and they’re chock-full of some fantastic quotes. Here are five of our favorites.

1. ‘Limp-Dick’ Paul Ryan

Green documents several instances in which Bannon freely expressed his sour opinion of Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin). The former vice presidential candidate, whom Bannon’s Breitbart frequently targeted, stoked the Trump campaign chief executive’s ire when rumors circulated he would try to force the New York real estate mogul out of the running with a brokered Republican convention.