What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

The Most Interesting/Bonkers Things We Learned From A New Book About Steve Bannon And The Trump Campaign

#World Of Warcraft #Reddit #Election 2016 #Megyn Kelly #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
07.18.17

Getty Image

A common practice in the aftermath of an American presidential election is the release of dozens of books by journalists who covered the whole thing. From Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, which was fast-tracked for an April release, to Katy Tur’s Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, which hits stores in September, the deluge is already under way. The arrival of Joshua Green’s Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency, however, stands apart from the rest.

That’s because the Bloomberg political correspondent’s stories about the inner workings of the Trump campaign and its chief mastermind — a former Breitbart executive and Seinfeld millionaire — are absolutely bonkers. Considering Bannon’s previous statements about the press, Sean Spicer, and his ties to conservatives’ Seth Rich conspiracy infatuation, however, Green’s anecdotes in Devil’s Bargain don’t seem all that far-fetched. In stores Tuesday, July 18th for all to read and gawk at, the first reviews for the book are out now, and they’re chock-full of some fantastic quotes. Here are five of our favorites.

1. ‘Limp-Dick’ Paul Ryan

Green documents several instances in which Bannon freely expressed his sour opinion of Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin). The former vice presidential candidate, whom Bannon’s Breitbart frequently targeted, stoked the Trump campaign chief executive’s ire when rumors circulated he would try to force the New York real estate mogul out of the running with a brokered Republican convention.

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Of Warcraft#Reddit#Election 2016#Megyn Kelly#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBooksdonald trumpmegyn kellyPoliticsREDDITWORLD OF WARCRAFTelection 2016Steve Bannon

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 hours ago 8 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP