House Democrats Accuse Devin Nunes Of Making ‘Material Changes’ To The Classified Memo Alleging FBI Abuses

#Russia #Donald Trump
01.31.18 6 hours ago

Getty Image

Democratic House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff shared a letter on Twitter late Wednesday accusing Rep. Devin Nunes of making “material changes” to the version of the classified House GOP memo that had been sent to the White House. The memo, which had been condemned by FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier on Wednesday, is an attempt to discredit the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. House Republicans voted for the release of the memo to the public earlier in the week, with reports indicating it could see release on Thursday.

Schiff’s claims come in an official letter that claims the version currently sitting with The White House is different than the version approved by the committee and has not been cleared for release:

According to the letter from Schiff, the Democrats on the committee had found the original document had been “secretly altered” and offered an opportunity for the Republicans to compare it with a version made public to the entire House according to The Hill:

“This evening the Committee Minority discovered that the classified memorandum shared by the Committee Majority with the White House is not, in fact, the same document that Members of the House of Representatives have been reviewing since January 18, 2018 and that the Committee Majority voted on Monday to release to the public, over objections from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the letter from Schiff reads…

After comparing the two versions “it is clear” that Republicans “made material changes to the version it sent to the White House, which Committee Members were never apprised of, never had the opportunity to review and never approved.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSAdam SchiffDevin Nunesdonald trumpgopHouse of RepresentativesRUSSIA

How Music Connects Us

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 days ago
How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 7 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP