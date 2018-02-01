Getty Image

Democratic House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff shared a letter on Twitter late Wednesday accusing Rep. Devin Nunes of making “material changes” to the version of the classified House GOP memo that had been sent to the White House. The memo, which had been condemned by FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier on Wednesday, is an attempt to discredit the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. House Republicans voted for the release of the memo to the public earlier in the week, with reports indicating it could see release on Thursday.

Schiff’s claims come in an official letter that claims the version currently sitting with The White House is different than the version approved by the committee and has not been cleared for release:

BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018

According to the letter from Schiff, the Democrats on the committee had found the original document had been “secretly altered” and offered an opportunity for the Republicans to compare it with a version made public to the entire House according to The Hill: