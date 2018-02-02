President Trump okayed the release of a controversial classified memo from House Republicans (after reportedly bragging to friends that it would “discredit” the FBI), and that memo has dropped. The contents target the FBI and Justice Department over the surveillance of shady Trump campaign advisor Carter Page (who holds extensive Russian ties and was reportedly favored for recruitment as a spy) via a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Order (FISA). In the memo, Rep. Devin Nunes argues that the warrant was issued without the government “accurately provid[ing] an accounting of the relevant facts.”
The Justice Department had warned that this memo’s release would be “extraordinarily reckless,” and FBI Director Christopher Wray also strenuously opposed the document, which was said to lack context and contain “cherry-picked” facts, a complaint further issued by House Democrats. The memo doesn’t accuse any government agency of breaking the law, so what, exactly, does the document allege?
Essentially, the memo reshuffles already-known information with a few new revelations while trying to discredit ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s authoring of the so-called “Golden Showers” dossier, which alleges extensive connections between Trump, his associates, and Russia. You can read the doc in full here, but here are a few main beefs from the House GOP:
- Steele Dossier Funding Not Disclosed To Public: The memo argues that the dossier shouldn’t have been used to justify the FISA order due to its funding by the DNC as opposition research. They take issue with Steele as the compiler of the dossier because he was a “longtime FBI source.” The House GOP believes that all of this (including the $160,000 payment from the DNC) should have been revealed to the public when the dossier surfaced. In addition, the FISA order did not mention Fusion GPS, which is the law firm used by the DNC to obtain the dossier through Steele. It should be noted that NBC is reporting this afternoon that four different FISA judges approved ongoing surveillance of Carter Page.
- Steele’s Words To Yahoo News Cited In FISA Application: The memo alleges that Steele leaked his own words to a Yahoo News article that was cited by the FISA application from the Justice Department. Further, Steele was reportedly “suspended and terminated as an FBI source” due to “an unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI.” The memo claims that Steele continued to have contact with then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr — he later worked with Deputy General Rod Rosenstein, who’s overseeing the Russia probe.
- Steele’s Anti-Trump Bias: The memo states that Steele revealed to Ohr how he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.” In addition, Ohr’s wife was also reportedly employed by Fusion GPS and engaged in opposition research.
- Outline Of FBI And Justice Department Officials Commenting On The Dossier: The memo calls out the memo as being in its “infancy” at the time that the FISA application was made against Steele. Further, James Comey is blasted for calling the memo “salacious and unverified” when he briefed President Trump on its contents. (It’s worth noting that U.S. intelligence officials later corroborated parts of the dossier.) Further, the memo points out that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admitted that the dossier was a major reason why the FISA order was approved.
- No Stated Connection Between Page And George Papadopoulos: The memo asserts that the FISA application never connects the dots between Page and Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign aide who has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. However, the memo never mentions that Page admitted to MSNBC that he “may have” discussed Russia with the aide who was subsequently downplayed by the White House as a mere “coffee boy.” Yet, curiously, the memo adds (as the very last line), “[T]he Papadopoulos information triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016,” which was previously reported by the New York Times.
Yes, Nunes’ own memo tries to discredit the dossier while also admitting that it was Papadopoulos, not the dossier, that triggered the Russia probe. Amazing?
In response to the memo’s release, James Comey is not impressed by the “dishonest and misleading” document, not to mention the lack of a smoking gun. He tweeted, “That’s it?”
The FBI has also released a statement, which reads in part: “FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.” Read their full remarks below, courtesy of MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.
Also via Griffin, the reaction of top Democrats in the House and Senate:
And Senate vice-intel chair Mark Warner:
Interesting, conservative Congressman Trey Gowdy — who spearheaded the numerous House investigations into Hillary Clinton and Benghazi — came out to voice support for Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Sen. John McCain has also weighed in:
Finally, this is always perhaps worth remembering:
Soooooooooo trying to create a connection between a bunch of stuff that’s already public knowledge.
I mean, his base will lap this shit up, but if you’ve been paying even a small amount of attention to the Mueller case this is a big ol’ nothing.
Dude, this was FOR the base. It’s not like moderates were spamming that hashtag for the last few weeks. It’s always the rabid SUV moms with 1000 flag emojis in their profiles posting horribly photoshopped memes.
Yeah, my bad, gave them too much credit for a second.
It’s almost like it would have been better if they didn’t release it and allude to things in it so people’s imaginations could run wild. This is all kinda limp fish
That’s what happens when the GOP has to actually put facts down on paper.
A warrant was obtained based on a Yahoo News article. I’d call that rather damning to the FBI’s credibility.
Only it wasn’t, Cult 45.
Why do you hate law enforcement?
This is why the memo was written, so Trump-sucking retards like Whiskey can say retarded shit like that.
“The Main Takeaways From The House GOP’s Classified Memo Targeting The FBI”
– Nunes is a moron
More of a confirmation, really.
That’s a bunch of bullshit right there.
Meanwhile: [www.politico.com]
Its a joke. Its exactly what we thought it was. Changes nothing.
But they all still colluded with Russia.
Well “colluded” implies that both parties (the Ruskies and the Drumpfs) both had equal standing in planning and orchestrating said collusion. Since the Drumpfs have proven to be idiotic at best, it’s much of a manipulation of a presidential campaign than a partnership.
*much more of a manipulation
Carter Page is a spy for the Russians and the entire GOP is willing to destroy the FBI to protect him and Trump. The only word that can accurate describe the GOP at this point is “treasonous.” They were simply turning a blind eye to treason before, now they are openly aiding and abetting it as accessories.
“Rather than providing a smoking gun to discredit the Mueller investigation, it now seems that the president may have needlessly antagonized the F.B.I., and added to the perception that he is obstructing the Russia probe, with little political payoff. Some within the White House seemed to have anticipated that outcome, and had moved to downplay the memo’s significance in the days before its release. According to The Washington Post, Chief of Staff John Kelly had cautioned “that releasing the memo would not risk national security but that the document was not as compelling as some of its advocates had promised Trump.” Axios picked up whispers that several White House aides who had seen the memo were “fairly underwhelmed” and worried that it would be a lemon.”
[www.vanityfair.com]
As quite a few people have noted of late, Nixon was ultimately brought down by pissed off FBI people. You’d think they’d have learned something from his mistakes.
If you mentioned Benghazi in the past 24 hours you might be swayed by this. The other 70% of the U.S. sees this as the B.S. that it clearly is.
Hail Mary to dominate the news cycle before Trump is called in to meet Mueller? A last minute desperate attempt to dismantle the Russia probe? Pretty pathetic.
Thanks for incriminating yourselves Republicans. Now we have a better understanding of just how far the corruption goes, and to what lengths. I would also like to thank you for being so incompetent, I mean, if you were really relying on Devin Nunes to save your bacon, that’s some fine comedy right there.
Right? If the Nunes memo proved anything it is that the Republicans in congress are complete and willing accomplices in the obstruction of justice going on.
If it’s all an anti-Trump conspiracy, why was the FBI investigating Page for being a Russian spy all the way back in 2014, a full fucking year before Trump even announced his Presidential bid?
Ex-fucking-actly. I don’t understand why this isn’t being driven home by everyone reporting on it. The initial FISA warrant was in 2014, years before the dossier.
Wow. They can’t even cook up bogus allegations right. What a joke. Can’t wait to see how Hannity tries to spin this into being Watergate times 10. Maybe he’ll just show another high speed chase to attract the mouth breathers.
I liken this to a dog owner pretending to throw a ball for an eager dog. Except there is no ball, and we’re getting bent out of shape over something that isn’t there. This shit is so exhausting, I just wanna get off the ride already.
I’m proud of you all!
Quickly, fetch me my fainting couch!