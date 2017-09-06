Getty Image

A few months have passed since Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California), the House Intelligence Committee chairman who secretly visited the White House before making unsubstantiated claims about Trump Tower surveillance, has been in the news. Yet that changed late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when CNN obtained a copy of a threatening letter he submitted to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and newly confirmed FBI Director Christopher Wray. Why? Because Nunes, who is leading his own investigation after stepping away from the House’s, believes Sessions and the FBI are “stonewalling” him.

Per CNN, the House Intel Committee issued subpoenas in August for any documentation the Justice Department or the FBI might have pertaining to British spy Christopher Steele’s controversial Russian dossier. (We’re talking about the pee-pee tape, just so you know.) In his letter, Nunes claims he wants to know “whether information from the Russia dossier was used in the crafting of applications to conduct surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.” Since nothing has been turned over yet, however, the congressman — who happens to be the letter’s only signatory — issued a stern warning:

“If all responsive documents are not produced by the revised deadline, the Attorney General and Director of the FBI (Christopher Wray) shall appear before the committee at 9 a.m. on September 14, 2017 in room HVC-210 of the US Capitol during an open hearing, to explain under oath DOJ’s and FBI’s unwillingness or inability to comply in full with the subpoenas issued on August 24,” Nunes wrote.

What’s more, Nunes concludes the letter by threatening to hold Sessions and Wray in contempt of Congress if they do not provide the documents by the extended deadline. CNN adds such is punishable by up to a year in prison in extreme cases, though when they reached out to Nunes for comments, the controversial congressman replied, “I’m not talking to you guys.”

(Via CNN)