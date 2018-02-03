Devin Nunes has become the center of the beltway now that the House Intelligence Committee chair’s memo has been released. While many have concluded that the memo isn’t as explosive as some figures in—and connected to— the Republican party want to claim it is, it’s been a real boon for Andrew Janz, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in Nunes’s California district.
In 2016, Nunes won 68% of the vote—President Trump won by nine points— in California’s 22nd district which covers parts of Fresno and Tulare Counties. However, all indications point to Nunes being vulnerable in November’s mid-term elections. Earlier this month, the former prosecutor Janz received polling data that showed a generic Democrat only trailing Nunes by five points and said independents were moving away from Nunes.
Janz has capitalized on Nunes’ memo fiasco by raising a $100,000 on Friday alone.
Echoing the words of Nunes’ hometown paper which referred to the Congressman as “Trump’s stooge” in an editorial in January, Janz has released an attack ad that turns Nunes’ memo into a full-on campaign issue.
“With your help I’m going to beat Devin Nunes in November. Unless Mueller gets to him first, Janz wrote on Twitter while including the hashtag #removenunes. The ad features cable news anchors, including Fox News’ Shep Smith, claiming Nunes is nothing more than Trump’s water-carrier and potentially compromised by Russia.
It’s an explosive ad in what has quickly become a must-watch Congressional race.
(Via Mother Jones and New York Mag)
The republican party is a burning bag of dog shit left on the white house porch. And President Pussy Grabber will smear them all over his shoes in November. These clowns have destroyed any credibility in a party that didn’t have much to begin with. War, debt, religious hypocrisy, and pandering to the super-rich have been their legacy, and now you can add treason.
Nunes is either a Russian spy or a complete moron. Probably both.
You’re right. Everyone should now vote Democrat and nothing else. The party that supports Marxism, putting limits on the first amendment, panders to people based on race and sex for votes, and the best they have is Hillary Clinton, a candidate so horrendously awful she lost to the worst candidate in American history, and Joe “Is it drool or Chapstick” Kennedy III. Because nothing says fighting for the little guy like putting forth Kennedys and Clintons for public office
Or maybe take your head out of your partisan ass and realize both parties are fucking dumpster fires
“The party that supports Marxism”? Really?
You don’t know what Communism is, do you?
@Staubachlvr Well yeah you’re mostly right, but the Marxism claim is an overreach considering how the U.S. is the shining star of capitalism. Both of you should just take a knee haha. You’re both not wrong, but not right either; you’re just two fellows who disagree. And yes, I am high atm.
Uhhhh…should we have a talk about what the definition of woodshed?
They need to have an actual economic platform besides businesses are the devil and get someone from the middle of America.