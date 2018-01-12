Sen. Durbin confirms Trump’s “sh*thole” comment about African nations: pic.twitter.com/WAtzj2kWwM
— UPROXX News (@UPROXXNews) January 12, 2018
President Trump has spent the morning denying his “sh*thole countries” remark (about Haiti and African countries) while arguing that he simply used “tough” language. This sparked several hours of disgust and near-tears comments from CNN hosts, and while Fox News hosts first saw no problem, Fox and Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade characterized the statement as “a mistake … no question.” So, most folks assumed that Trump really did say this stuff, and now, a senator who was present during the meeting confirms that, yes, Trump absolutely said the word “sh*thole.” Here’s how Dick Durbin (D-IL) began:
“You’ve seen the comments in the press. I’ve not seen one of them that’s inaccurate. To no surprise, the president started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly.“
Durbin then confirmed the actual use of the word “sh*thole”:
“In the course of his comments, he said things which were hate-filled, vile, and racist … and he said, ‘Haitians … do we need more Haitians?’ And then he went on when he started to describe the immigration from Africa, calling the nations they come from ‘sh*tholes.’”
In addition, Deadline reports that a live CNN broadcast revealed how Trump spent much of Thursday night “phoning allies” to discuss how his “sh*thole remark” was being received by the press. As the kids say, what a world we live in. Watch Durbin’s full comments below.
UPDATE #1 – 1:30pm EST: The Post and Courier reports that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) labels “sh*thole” reports “basically” accurate. In reflection, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) calls the comment “incredibly disappointing.” Sen. Durbin also stated that Graham “spoke up” (and made an objection to Trump’s “phrasing”) during the meeting when Trump made the remark. Meanwhile, two other Republican senators, Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue (R-GA), do not recall the specific use of “sh*thole.”
It’s wrong and super non-PC Trumpkin said it. But…he’s not wrong. Why the fuck else would folks in those nations want to immigrate to America? Because they want to leave those since those nations are…😁
Maybe the problem here is… and bear with me… because he’s the (sigh) president of the United States and should come off as something other than a senile, old, bitter shithead. Calling another country a shithole, regardless of the actual conditions, is reductive and disrespectful.
In summation: the man is an asshole not fit for his role.
I agree with both of you.
Considering that he’s turned the USA into a shithole…. well… maybe people in glass houses shouldn’t throw shit.
Additionally, as much as I take umbrage with him calling places shitholes. It’s the fact that he doesn’t understand why people are fleeing to the US is what really makes him an asshole.
@idrew Really? Comparing America to those nations, like they’re comparable? Grow up and appreciate what you have here
I second what Icky Bid said
@Staubachlvr What’s not comparable? No universal healthcare, low quality of life, high mortality rate, opioid epidemic, mass shootings, etc.
Grow up and appreciate that the USA isn’t the fairytale world that you learned about in your third rate elementary school.
That said, I am a sad person and a sorry excuse for a Christian.
Would love to know who’s hijacking my account, as that seems illegal. Will be contacting administrator.
@Icky Bod Crane
Better call the FBI!
@Icky Bod Crane Call the cyber police and have them back trace their emails. THE CONSEQUENCES WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!!
I’m sure you guys would be fine with it if it were you.
Ahh yes the beautiful, not corrupt, not trash filled nations. They are the most wealthy and most luxurious of travel destinations.
Or dude said something that was very true, not racist (because it’s so easy to just call something racist these days regardless of whether it is or not) and extremely uncouth. Oh well, another day.
Reality show president is completely normal.
Bet you’re a big Larry the Cable Guy fan.
lol you are so fuckin dumb
It’s definitely racist, just not untrue.
@chomp you are quite an accomplished lurker
Not as accomplished as you apparently; you’ve only been here 1/3 as long as me and yet somehow managed to comment 3x as often.
Anyone ever told you you’re kinda stupid?
@This_isnt_kayfabe I think the actual issue here is he doesn’t want anyone from brown skinned people countries (Haiti), but wants to take in people from white skinned people counties (Norway). So yeah, it’s racist.
@chomp the fact that you have given a measurement of time to how long I’ve been commenting here clearly states how sad your existence is. What’s it like living on the campus of Berkeley, being funded by your parents, being a closeted self-hating white racist? Not actually working or contributing to society.
@poon I see your point but thecounter point could be made that people from Norway take care of their country and don’t trash it, where as the countries mentioned the citizens there absolutely trash everything. In the end any arguement can be made for against what he said as being racist. I see both sides. But truth be told I don’t want anyone from anywhere coming here and trashing this place just because they trashed their own country into a state of being unlivable. Fix your own problems before you come here and cause some more.
@This_isnt_kayfabe Let’s not forget the US has played it’s part in the economic problems in Africa from quite some time. It’s hard to be an extremely clean country when you’re an extremely poor country as well. Luckily the US has sanitation laws that could alleviate some of your concerns. It doesn’t change the fact that he views African countries as shitholes while making an example of the whitest country most of us could think of.
@This_isnt_kayfabe So basically you’re so fucking dumb you don’t know how to look at someone’s Uproxx profile? It takes two seconds. Says right at the top how long they they’ve been here and how many comments they’ve made.
This really isn’t fair. Your assumptions are so hilariously off-mark and stupid they’re not worth responding to. You’re trash that will never amount to anything and can’t even intelligently insult someone.
@chomp the difference between the you and are I is this. I’m an admitted troll. I post stupid inane comments on here, don’t believe a word I say, and do all of it for entertainment. You come here, believe every word you say, will degrade everybody because you have differing opinions, and want everybody to think you’re right, even if you’re wrong. As much as you hate trump, you are exactly like him.
I actually pity you for being so driven about something so petty.
@poon
I’d say the majority of developed countries are responsible for the plight of Africa not just America. Should we shoulder the blame for their failings, I don’t think so. What trump said wasn’t wrong it was just spit out in the most detestable and indefensible way. I agree that how he said it was unintelligent, but not wrong.
I’m sure if you asked most Haitians that have immigrated here to describe in one word where they came from “shithole” would be a top answer. Like BB said earlier though, not something The President should be saying.
Nope. They sure wouldn’t.
@iDrewApony Ok, most is probably the wrong word. Some maybe? Especially if they’re from Cité Soleil.
All of the Haitians I know are proud to be Haitian. Would they agree that after devastation from hurricanes and earthquakes, in combination with wealth disparity, that their country isn’t perfect? Sure. Would they say their country is a shit hole? No.
Being proud of your heritage and being honest about the state of your country are not mutually exclusive. I can say I’m proud of the state I came from but it is a shithole (in my eyes).
“It’s true, he just shouldn’t have said it.”
It’s come to this; you agree but fundamentally can’t support the truth because we’re “fucking retards”.
regardless if you agree with his sentiment or not, the term shithole is not something a dignified person, let alone the president, should use. Also a lot of ppl leave a country for many different reasons. A lot of these places have huge disparity in income. You will have homeless ppl and ppl living like royalty.
Seems like everyone is getting lost on the actual issue. Perhaps Haiti is a shithole, I’ve never been, so I don’t know. The problem is he doesn’t seem to want any immigrants from countries where brown skinned people are the majority, but would be happy to have some gold old white as snow Norwegians.
sidenote: Guessing the POTUS didn’t realize Norway has universal health care, longer life expectancy, universal higher education, and the 6th ranked happiest country on earth. Come to the US where we have fries on salad though….
dont tease me like that, where the hell can i get fries on salad? and why hasn’t poutine gotten popular?
@fart poutine is amazing but also probably why canadians die earlier.
@Fartakiss in Pittsburgh, fries come on pretty much everything.
Canadians die earlier?
Isn’t his comment still horribly racist, with or without the word “shithole”?
yes. Some of the comments above are trying to explain that to the other, idiotic comments that are refusing or are unable to comprehend that. Regardless of whether the term ‘shithole’ is accurate, regardless of whether the state of Haiti can be described by mostly negative adjectives, the underlying belief is what matters. That’s what is acutely racist about all of this. You can draw a direct line from the plight of Haiti in 2018 all the way back to the US and European slave trades centuries ago. Haiti had to pay literal money for their freedom, were indebted to US banks because of the desire to no longer be enslaved, and have had their country invaded by US forces frequently since the early 20th century. It’s a willful ignorance of the “WHY” a country is or isn’t a shithole, and so it becomes about how Haiti is a shithole because they are lesser than, just naturally not as good as i don’t know…say…Norway. Haitians are inherently shitty; it’s not their country or any of the events that led to their current predicament, nope. It’s Haiti, itself, that is shitty. And that is racist.
How will the WGN handle this tonight? That’s “White Guy Network” (Colbert, Meyers and Kimmell). Fallon doesn’t count because he won’t shit on Trump.
Say that reminds me, where is the diversity in late night television?