Here’s Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow blaming the Secret Service for the Don Jr. meeting pic.twitter.com/Wx0kPA4HPm — Eric Morrow (@ericmorrow11) July 16, 2017

Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney — who he believed would give him damaging information on Hillary Clinton — continues to grab headlines a week after the story broke. Don Jr. even tried to extinguish the flames by releasing his own emails, which only proved the case against him. That is to say, this was the first publicly admitted instance of a Trump campaign member attempting to collude with Russia, and President Trump’s attorney, Jay Sekulow, attempted to clean up the mess on the Sunday morning talk shows. On ABC’s This Week, Sekulow only made things worse with an attempt to pin any inappropriateness upon the Secret Service:

“If this was nefarious, why’d the Secret Service allow these people in? The president had Secret Service protection at that point. That raised a question with me.”

Sekulow’s suggesting that the Trump Tower meeting was fully vetted by the Secret Service, which is a weak attempt to explain away how Don Jr. accepted the meeting by typing, “If it’s what you say I love it.” Even Fox News anchors like Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace are utterly disgusted because “the deception is mind-boggling,” and Sekulow’s trying to blame the Secret Service. Not that this should be a surprising tactic — President Trump already tried to blame Loretta Lynch for the Russian lawyer’s visa (when Lynch was an attorney general, not a member of the State Department, which issues visas).